SC to find out truth in Tayyaba torture case: CJ

Says apex court to give verdicts quickly

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said on Wednesday that the apex court would have to find out the truth and verdicts would be given speedily.

The apex court sent Tayyaba to the Sweet Homes, an orphanage which provides facilities of boarding, education, sports and co-curricular facilities to homeless children.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing into the suo moto case of Tayyaba, a minor maid servant who was tortured allegedly by the family of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The court ordered to send Tayyaba to the Sweet Homes and directed her stay over there until her real parents were identified.

In pursuance of the court’s order, the police produced Tayyaba, and her parents – Muhammad Azam and Nusrat Bibi. The accused, including wife of ASJ, Islamabad, and all those who claimed to be her parents also appeared before the top court.

The parents of the minor girl disclosed to the court that they had made no compromise with the ASJ, Islamabad, and his family. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar then asked the Islamabad DIG that the police should perform its duties honestly and diligently. The court also asked the Islamabad Police to probe Usman Khan, who brought the minor girl’s parents from their village to Islamabad in his car.

The court further directed the Islamabad Police to probe lawyer Raja Zahoorul Hassan, who is a relative of ASJ Khurram, and investigate Nadra Bibi, who brought Tayyaba to Islamabad.

The court also asked the police to investigate this aspect whether a gang was behind the missing children in the Punjab and rest of the country. He said it was the court’s responsibility to protect the dignity of children working in houses, adding if anyone had data regarding it, should share with the court.

Similarly, the court also directed the Islamabad DIG to complete the inquiry and ordered the Faisalabad DIG to recover the missing children of three women, who earlier had claimed that Tayyaba was their daughter.

Tayyaba’s parents Muhammad Azam and Nusrat Begum, residents of Jaranwala, recorded evidence before the bench. They informed that in August 2016 their neighbour Nadra Bibi came to their house and said she would provide job to Tayyaba in Faisalabad and she would only have to look after children against the salary of Rs3,000 a month.

The father of the minor girl, Muhammad Azam, said that Nadra Bibi took their daughter but later they were unable to talk to the girl, even on phone.

After four months when they inquired from Nadra about their daughter she told that the girl was in Islamabad. They said about two weeks ago when they saw pictures of their daughter on TV they came to Islamabad, where advocate Raja Zahoor took them to a house where a man was present.

The man took mobile phones from them. They informed that the lawyer asked them if they wanted their daughter then put thumb impression on a blank paper.

Police submitted the report which showed that there was evidence that the child was abused/tortured by the wife of ASJ. It said that the DNA test reports of those claiming to be parents of Tayyaba were yet to be issued.

The girl was found on Sunday on the suburbs of Islamabad and taken for a medical examination. The medical report confirmed torture on her. She has burn marks on her back and on the left hand and a blunt wound on her face.

The police informed that they still had to recover Nadra and Allah Ditta. They informed that the FIR had been registered in the name of Tayyaba.

Assistant Commissioner Potohar, Nishat Ishtiaq, informed that I-9 police produced the child before her. She informed that the girl gave statement that Maheen Zafar, alias Mano, wife of judge tortured her. Meanwhile, the court adjourned further proceeding till January 18.

