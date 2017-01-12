-
Six persons gunned down in Taxila
January 12, 2017
TAXILA: Six people, including four servants, were gunned down and a woman was critically injured over a family dispute in the Saddar police jurisdiction of Taxila.
According to media reports, a man barged into a house in the area of Losar Sharfoo in Wah Cantt, Taxila, and opened indiscriminate firing, killing six persons, including a husband and wife, and injuring a woman.
The injured woman, Kulsoom, the housemaid, recorded her statement with the local police saying that a man identified as Fahd broke into the house and allegedly opened firing on the family members, leaving six dead on the spot.
She said the killer Fahd was a nephew of slain Fouzia who was the wife of the owner of the house. The other members of family had gone to Mian Channu to attend a marriage party. The accused killed the four home servants for being eyewitnesses.
The police have taken the bodies into custody and shifted them to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.