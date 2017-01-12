KARAK: On the call of Karak Rights Movement, hundreds of protesters staged sit-in at the Jail Chowk here on Wednesday and demanded provision of basic amenities.

The protesters, led by Hayat Khattak, Zafar Khattak, Shabbir Khattak and Noor Jamal, marched to Jail Chowk while chanting slogans against the elected leadership of the district. Speaking on the occasion, they criticised the government for more than 20 hours loadshedding in the district and said that power cuts had disrupted routine life.

They claimed that the people purchased drinking water at Rs20 per gallon and said the poor couldn’t afford to buy it. The protesters said that natural gas was produced in Karak but they were deprived of it.

They said the district produced funds in the shape of oil and gas royalty but their children could not receive higher education and demanded special scholarships for the local students. Later, the protesters dispersed after District Police Officer Mian Naseeb Jan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar assured to heed their demands.

0



0







Residents demand facilities in Karak was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178474-Residents-demand-facilities-in-Karak/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Residents demand facilities in Karak" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178474-Residents-demand-facilities-in-Karak.