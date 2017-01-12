LAHORE

In order to ensure smooth operations of the system, it has been decided that supply of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to CNG sector will remain suspended from 1800 Hrs on January 11 to 1800 Hrs on January 14, 2017.

According to a spokesman for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), the gas supply has increased to 1,500 MMCFD compared to 1,174 MMCFD last year, improving the supply of gas to all consumers. This year’s low pressure complains are far less than previous years due to inclusion of RLNG in the system.

The spokesman added that it had always been foremost priority of SNGPL management to provide round the clock and uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers. Low pressure, if any, is only being encountered in the tail end areas of the network, he maintained.

The upgrade and construction works are being carried out by SNGPL on war-footing to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers in the years to come. "We request cooperation from our valued consumers to use natural gas for essential purpose like cooking and refrain from wasting precious natural resource. It is requested to turn on geyser 30 minutes before use then turn it on pilot after use," the spokesman said. Most of low pressure complaints are due to compressor use or tail end areas. Consumers are warned to abstain from using compressors so that continuous gas supply is ensured to all consumers. A vigorous anti-compressor campaign has been launch to halt usage of compressor and installation of compressor may result in disconnection, the spokesman added.

