Islamabad

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) conducted ‘Road Safety Quiz’ and painting competition among students of Nicon group of colleges, says a press release.

A large number of students participated actively in this road safety competition as they made sketches of roads, signboards etc.

Station Manager of NH&MP FM-95 Radio, SPO Mehmood Ali Khokhar from NH&MP has given comprehensive lecture on road safety and educate students about safety measures. He praised the efforts of these students for taking interest in the road safety quiz and painting programme and urged that the students from the other parts of the country would also take part in the promotion of road safety issues among masses. He quoted a Quranic verse, “One who has saved a life has saved the whole humanity”. He further added that the awareness of road safety issues has always the priority of NH&MP so that the masses can be aware on road discipline.

He said that through road safety awareness programmes, we can reduce the accident rate especially by focusing the youth. This presentation motivated students to ask number of questions which were roaming in their mind. They were given satisfactory answers at the end of session.

