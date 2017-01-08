LAHORE

The death toll in Wahdat Colony cylinder blasts has risen to seven with the death of another man at Jinnah Hospital on Saturday.

Victim Muhammad Aziz was injured in the blasts of cylinders and admitted to Jinnah Hospital where he expired.

The body has been removed to morgue.

reviewed: DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the emergency data of road accidents in 2016 and showed serious concern about the increasing number of accidents.

He said that 90pc traffic crashes occurred owing to involvement of motorbikes, while affecting young breadwinners of society. He said the road safety system was of vital importance for protection of human lives.

"Under the leadership the Punjab chief minister, Rescue Mohafiz Program to establish Community Emergency Response Teams at all union councils in Punjab has been launched for disaster risk reduction through community participation.

The Punjab government is also adopting the Swedish model for reduction of traffic accidents and measures regarding road safety are also being made part of the syllabus as it is essential to promote awareness among people in this regard," he added.

0



0







Seventh victim of Wahdat Colony cylinder blasts dies was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177532-Seventh-victim-of-Wahdat-Colony-cylinder-blasts-dies/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Seventh victim of Wahdat Colony cylinder blasts dies" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177532-Seventh-victim-of-Wahdat-Colony-cylinder-blasts-dies.