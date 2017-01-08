Prison authorities submitted a report in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday claiming that they were unable to bring Amjad Sabri’s suspected killers to court due to security risk.

The report said the jail authorities had requested the Sindh Home Department to grant permission to try accused Asim, alias Kapri, and Ishaq, alias Bobby, in the premises of the central prison.

Besides Sabri’s murder, the two suspected terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi are also facing charges of murdering army soldiers and several others – around 34 killings in all.

They have separately recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate about their involvement in sectarian killings. They have also been identified as the killers of four Rangers soldiers and others by eyewitnesses.

In their confessional statements, Kapri and Bobby said they had killed Sabri and several others, including army

officers and paramilitary soldiers.

They confessed to killing four Rangers soldiers in Orangi Town in November 2015 and taking away their weapons.

The duo confessed before the judicial magistrate (West) that they had killed Sabri and many others, also admitting that they had gunned down two Military Police personnel near the Saddar Parking Plaza in July 2016.

In November last year, the intelligence wing of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), led by Transnational Terrorists Intelligence Group in-charge Raja Umer Khattab, had raided a hideout in Liaquatabad and arrested the two men.

A huge cache of weapons was seized while searching the hideout. The Sindh government had formed a joint investigation team to interrogate the two suspects believed to be involved in the killing of Sabri, army, police and Rangers personnel, as well as other major attacks.

The joint interrogation team was headed by CTD SSP Intelligence Omar Shahid Hamid. Its other members included Special Branch SSP Younus Chandio, and a representative each of the Rangers, the Inter-Services Intelligence, the Military Intelligence and the Intelligence Bureau.

During the preliminary interrogation, the two men had admitted to their involvement in 20 target killings over the past year, including the murder of five people at a majlis in Nazimabad No 4 on October 29, 2016.

They also confessed to lobbing a grenade on a majlis in FC Area on October 17, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring a dozen other people.

The suspects further admitted that they had gunned down two MP personnel, Sabri and two traffic police officers. The suspected terrorists are also believed to be involved in the murder of seven policemen who were deployed to protect polio vaccinators in Orangi Town on April 20.

0



0







Amjad Sabri’s murder trial sought at central jail was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177518-Amjad-Sabris-murder-trial-sought-at-central-jail/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Amjad Sabri’s murder trial sought at central jail" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177518-Amjad-Sabris-murder-trial-sought-at-central-jail.