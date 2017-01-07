Briefs

Nisar orders campaign against narcotics in schools

ISLAMABAD: Interior and Narcotics Control Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan on Friday ordered the district administration to start a concerted campaign against use of narcotics in educational institutions. The interior minister instructed that in case of need help should be sought from the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF). The minister said use of narcotics was an epidemic from which they had to protect their children adding those who were pushing innocent children towards narcotics were criminals. A formal campaign would be started from Monday.

11 students nabbed in Lahore

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Eleven students were arrested planning to launch protest in front of the Lahore Press Club. They had named their protest as “Insaan Bachao Tehreek” in response to the protests of clerics “Islam Bachao Tehreek” three days ago on the anniversary of Salman Taseer at the Liberty Chowk. A student of LUMS said they were planning to protest against blasphemy law. A student had pasted their intentions on the Facebook that came into notice of the law-enforcement agencies which took pre-emptive action and arrested them.

150 arrested in Swabi

By our correspondent

SWABI: The police arrested 150 suspected persons during a search and strike operation here on Friday. The police along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Elites Force personnel arrested 150 suspects in Malakabad locality of Gadoon Amazai. The police also recovered rifles, pistols, binocular and different kinds of rounds and mobile phones during the raids. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for an investigation.

LHC moved against NAB chairman

By Faisal Kamal Pasha

RAWALPINDI: A petitioner alleged before the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench that the incumbent Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry kept cheating Controller Military Accounts (CMA) to claim ‘dearness allowance’ in his pension by not disclosing that he is employed as a civil servant since 1982. The petitioner, Dr Shafiqur Rahman who is a resident of Chakwal, alleged that Qamar Zaman prepared false certificates to avail increase in his dearness allowance. The LHC Judge Justice Atir Mahmood Friday issued notices to the chairman NAB alongside other respondents seeking para-wise comments within fortnight.

Christian protesters seek ban on sale of liquor

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Members of the Christian community on Friday staged a protest against the sale and consumption of liquor and alcohol in the provincial metropolis. They expressed shock and concern over the deaths of six people who had died after consuming poisonous liquor recently. Holding banners and placards, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They urged the government to ban the sale and consumption of alcohol, adding that alcohol, drugs and other toxic items were prohibited in all religions. They urged the government to ban all sedatives.

PMA expresses concern over meagre

health budget of Punjab

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) is concerned on the reported fact of 66 percent of health budget of Punjab being spent on administrative expenditures while a bigger part of the remaining 34 percent goes into corruption, Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA Centre, said in a press statement issued here on Friday. “No government is concerned about health and education to be kept on its priority list,” he said. PMA has been raising its voice on this issue since long and always demanded more allocations for health budget, he said, adding that PMA demands from all provincial governments that 100 percent budget allocated for health be spent on the healthcare in their respective provinces and there be extra allocation of budget for the administrative expenses.

PML-N UK chief injured in attack

LONDON: Unidentified armed persons attacked the house of PML-N UK chief Zubair Gul leaving him fatally injured. According to media report, a woman wearing a scarf knocked the house Zubair Gul. When he opened the door two youngsters hiding behind nearby door stormed into the house and attacked and pounded him. As a result, Zubair Gul was fatally injured. Gul said police have started investigation with the help of CCTV video footage. He knew about the people who are behind the attack and he will expose them at a proper time.

A 16-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother, who had gone missing from Nawab Town area a year back, have been recovered. The girl, Saba Aslam and her brother Nadim Aslam had been sold by their father for Rs 50,000.

