Ten smugglers were arrested and approximately 1.5 tonnes of hashish seized in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in coordination with the Pakistan Customs Intelligence.

As per a statement issued by the PMSA, officials received information about a bid to smuggle high quality narcotics through the international sea route.

Acting on the intelligence, the PMSA assets including ships and Fast Response Boats were deployed in the Western Maritime Region and, on Wednesday night, they spotted a suspicious boat at the International Maritime Boundary Line.

When the vessel was flagged for a check, its crew tried to resist and some even jumped overboard in an effort to escape. According to the statement, a three-hour long search of the boat led to the recovery of approximately 1.5 tonnes of hashish from multiple hidden compartments.

The consignment, estimated to be worth Rs1200 million, was destined for the US and European markets, through the East African route.

The narcotics and the smugglers were handed over to the Customs Intelligence for further proceedings.

