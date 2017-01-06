Print Story
X
-
Van accident leaves eight injuredJanuary 06, 2017Print : Karachi
Eight people suffered injuries when a van overturned on Super Highway on Thursday.
The passengers were on their way to work when the van veered off into a depression and overturned.
The injured namely 29-year-old Farid, 38-year-old Imran, 30-year-old Haasim, 20-year-old Raheem, 34-year-old Sarwar, 40-year-old Suhail, 40-year-old Ahmed and 48-year-old Abdul Jabbar were shifted to Jinnah Post Medical Centre for further treatment.