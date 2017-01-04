Hashmi wants commission to probe Imran’s sit-in

Asma says Zahirul Islam had sought SC bar’s help and spoke against her;

LAHORE: Senior politician Javed Hashmi has said that Imran Khan’s sit-ins should be investigated and a commission should be constituted in this regard.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Tuesday, he said that one must think ten times before talking about the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that national institutions were getting stronger and spreading rumours about all institutions including the Army would be very inappropriate.

He said his memory had always been sharp. He clearly remembered that one day before his speech in the parliament, TV channels were giving news in the evening and later on in the morning that the chief justice of Pakistan had cancelled leaves of all judges. Hashmi said he had stated in his speech that the judges had kissed his hands, as they held the Constitution more sacred than him.

The senior politician said that Imran Khan had given statements time and again that the Supreme Court should take over the country, technocrats should constitute the cabinet and hold fresh elections in the country. Imran Khan had formed a board comprising Jahangir Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and he himself (Javed Hashmi) for distribution of the party tickets. Imran believed that fresh elections would be held by August-end (2016), Hashmi added.

He said that when he told them that elections were far away, Jahangir Tareen told him that the party chairman wanted lists finalised in 10 days. Hashmi said he was the only person who was fighting against the party situation at that time. Imran Khan believed that as soon as they would gather in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif would tender his resignation. He said that there would be no martial law, as the courts would not entertain any application when they themselves would be running the government.

Hashmi said he did not want to change even a single word of Imran Khan, who had said that Justice Tassaduq Jillani would retire, and the man replacing him had an understanding with them (PTI and Imran). He never uttered the name of Justice Nasirul Mulk, and he (Hashmi) also did not know who was the next chief justice of the country. Justice Nasirul Mulk has good repute and we all respect him.

Hashmi said Imran, pointing to shoulders (army), had said “they say we should hurry”. Hashmi said he had told Imran Khan at that time that nobody would give him the government. “They would make you sit in Banigala. When you will return to the public after 15 years at the age of 80, nobody would recognise you,” Hashmi claimed telling Imran. He said that (the then) Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had sent Rana Sanaullah to him to inform him (in jail) that he would be released on bail in July. He said Iftikhar Chaudhry had been holding him in jail for three, four years. “I told Rana Sanaullah to convey him (Justice Chaudhry) that he lacked courage and he would backtrack on him promise on the last moment. They would meet you in the dark of night and he would not accept his bail application.”

Justice Chaudhry did the same, rather he remarked that he (Hashmi) was against the Army and he would not listen to his bail plea, and thus rejected it. Hashmi said he felt heartbroken over Gen Tariq’s statement as he shouldn’t have used that language. Gen Tariq’s name was also mentioned in those meeting in which Imran hinted towards army. It was also being said that he met Imran in civilian clothes but he (Hashmi) could not level that allegation because he didn’t see them meeting.

The senior politician stressed an inquiry into the sit-ins and formation of a commission, adding that there were many things behind the message to gather. Mushahidullah Khan shared the same things and what happened to Pervaiz Rashid after Dawn leak.

Hashmi said the PML-N would never award him ticket after his statements. He was never close to Nawaz Sharif who never gave him ticket happily. Nawaz had given him a favour once for the Lahore by-election. He would contest elections, while seeing at that time which party was going to accept him.

Hashmi said the judges were after all humans came under pressure. They had shown courage but the judiciary wasn’t that much strong yet.

Hashmi said Imran never used drugs in his presence. The speech in which he had praised Nawaz wasn’t delivered at the time of resignation. He had mentioned on the floor of House that “he is my leader today and would remain so tomorrow too”.

Hashmi mentioned Asghar Khan as his ideal and said Nawaz had become leader through people’s votes. Gen Ziaul Haq had asked him to become minister for holding elections. Sheikh Rashid was his worker at that time.

Hashmi said Pakistan had entered an important phase of history with geography giving central stature. Gwadar port was necessary for Russia’s development and China needed Pakistan, while “India too would bow before us”.

Asma Jahangir said the talk about judicial martial law was absolutely wrong. “There could not be a chief justice favouring martial law in today’s judiciary”. Justice Jawad S Khawaja would have resigned in case of martial law.

Asma said Hashmi’s assertion that there were Supreme Court holidays and the judges had been summoned, as it was August and there were working at their hometowns. Only Justice Jawad Khawaja and Justice Nasirul Mulk were in Islamabad. Kamran Murtaza was the Supreme Court Bar president at that time.

Asma said lawyers had asked him to file a petition in Supreme Court, after which he visited Justice Nasirul Mulk and requested him to hear the petition. Justice Nasirul Mulk replied that he would hear the petition after summoning five senior most judges.

Later, an interim order was issued on that petition, which gave a clear message that the Supreme Court would not accept any intervention and there should no one in the Red Zone. Justice Nasirul Mulk, while being a part of the bench, said he had met Imran only once when he was the election commissioner.

Asma said the PTI members were repeatedly talking about judicial coup. There was a huge difference between Iftikhar Chaudhry and Nasirul Mulk, as the latter never listened to anyone or accepted pressure from any quarter.

Asma revealed that her office bearers were invited by the then ISI chief Lt-Gen Zaheerul Islam and asked for help. He told several persons that the lady (Asma) was against the army. The ISI was very active back then, and inviting and telling the people.

Asma said in case the Supreme Court got involved in that ridiculous fashion, the lawyers and bar associations would not spare them. The current judiciary had a very clear stance and enjoyed freedom. Most of the judges would either resist or tender resignations.

She said politicians should apologise for the past and not support dictatorship in future. “We should close the chapter of dictatorship. Politicians repeatedly commit mistake and think that they would be able to rule while using the army. That government is not suitable to the politicians and also doesn’t augur well for the country.”

The military leadership enjoys great respect. It should lose that. The army faces criticism when it enters politics. Praise songs are sung for the army when it doesn’t interfere in politics. “We should move forward while forgetting (the past),” Asma added.

