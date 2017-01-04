LAHORE

The Computer Science Department of Information Technology University (ITU) is organising a talk on “Smart Internet Technologies” at ITU auditorium today. According to a press release, guest speaker Dr Muddesar Iqbal will discuss the challenges and opportunities on the research topics, including open-based networking (5G, SDN, NFV, MEC, fog/mist computing), media and content convergence, advanced cloud computing infrastructures and services.

