TalkJanuary 04, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
The Computer Science Department of Information Technology University (ITU) is organising a talk on “Smart Internet Technologies” at ITU auditorium today. According to a press release, guest speaker Dr Muddesar Iqbal will discuss the challenges and opportunities on the research topics, including open-based networking (5G, SDN, NFV, MEC, fog/mist computing), media and content convergence, advanced cloud computing infrastructures and services.