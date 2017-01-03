CM hails Chinese help in Saaf Pani project

LAHORE

A delegation of China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

The group expressed keen interest in cooperation in water sector and Saaf Pani programme in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor had given a new dimension to the existing relations between the two countries.

He said the Punjab government had evolved a big programme of supply of potable water to the masses and cooperation of the Chinese company in this public welfare project would be welcomed. He said that due to CPEC, different companies of China and other countries were showing interest in investment in different sectors in Punjab. He said the project was an important step towards meeting a basic need of the citizens.

The Chinese delegation expressed its readiness for cooperation with the Punjab government and water sector and Saaf Pani programme.

Saad: Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafiq on Monday called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan is moving towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that CPEC projects had laid foundation of development and progress of Pakistan and was proving to be a game changer in the real sense. Shahbaz Sharif said that development projects of the PML-N government were masterpieces of standard, speed and transparency. He said that transparency had been ensured in projects worth billions of rupees.

The CM said that PML-N had always promoted politics of democratic norms. He said the people had rejected the elements involved in the politics of lies and allegations. He said a conspiracy was hatched against progress of Pakistan through sit-ins and lockdown but the enlightened people of the country foiled this conspiracy by disassociating with it.

Authority: Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that setting up of Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority is an important step towards provision of quality medicines and food items to the people of the province.

The CM expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Civil Secretariat through a video link, which considered the matters relating to Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority would become fully operational during the current year. Issuing instructions for activating the board of the authority immediately, he said he will preside over the meeting of the board. Shahbaz Sharif directed that the matters regarding construction of the offices of the authority should be finalised and the work should be started.

He directed that the best international firm should be selected for this purpose in a transparent manner. The chief minister directed that human resource should be selected on merit and special attention should be paid to its training. Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government was also establishing state-of-the art drug testing labs in the province and five such labs would start functioning in the province by June 2017.

The meeting was informed that site had been selected at Tokhar Niaz Baig for the offices of Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority.

Greater Iqbal: Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting regarding Greater Iqbal Project here Monday which decided to illuminate Lahore Fort during the night.

According to a handout, the chief minister directed that the work of illumination of Lahore Fort with beautiful lights should be started immediately and be completed within stipulated period. He said that this decision would enhance beauty of Lahore Fort and attract tourists.

Shahbaz Sharif issued instructions for formation of a committee to consider setting up of a separate authority for Greater Iqbal Project, Lahore Fort, Hazoori Bagh, Badshahi Mosque and other historical sites at the location and directed that the committee should present final recommendations at the earliest as well as propose measures for legal and administrative structure of the authority. He said that steps should be taken with continuity for the beautification of Greater Iqbal Park and other historical sites. He said that the work of outsourcing of food courts and canteens at Greater Iqbal Park should be completed as early as possible and special attention should be paid to the security at Greater Iqbal Park.

The chief minister said that cleanliness arrangement in this park should be of the highest standard. He said that Greater Iqbal Park was a historical site and a tourist spot while national heroes museum set up at the park would revive the memories of the sacrifices in Pakistan Movement. He said that Greater Iqbal Park is the project of Pakistan and reminds of historic struggle by the Muslims of the Sub-continent for the creation of the country. He said that Greater Iqbal Park had enhanced the beauty of Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Bilal Yasin, senior leader of Muslim League-N Kh Ahmed Hassaan, Inspector General Police, Lord Mayor Lahore, Secretary Law, DG Walled City Lahore Authority, Vice-Chairman PHA Iftikhar Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore Division and officials concerned.

0



0







CM hails Chinese help in Saaf Pani project was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176314-CM-hails-Chinese-help-in-Saaf-Pani-project/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM hails Chinese help in Saaf Pani project" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176314-CM-hails-Chinese-help-in-Saaf-Pani-project.