Safety first
January 02, 2017
In several areas of Rawalpindi, electric poles are dangerously exposed without proper insulation or safety measures. In some cases, these wires are hanging so low that the incoming traffic such as trucks and cranes can hit the wires. In fact, rain or unseasonably warm weather can also break the wires. This will not only result in prolonged power outages, but naked wires can cause fatal injury or loss of life.
Electric poles in the city are not in a good shape and need maintenance. For long, the concerned authorities have not overhauled these poles. The authorities are requested to take notice of this issue.
Muhammad Tanveer
Islamabad