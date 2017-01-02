Sindh police grew stronger by 10,000 cops last year

Police arrested 2,116 suspects and 248 in 1,896 encounters across

the province in 2016; 41 cops lost their lives in the line of duty

The Sindh police recruited almost 10,000 cops and also promoted 282 inspectors to the rank of DSP and 870 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector in 2016.

In its annual progress report issued on Sunday, the police department said the new appointments were made on merit with the Pakistan Army and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee on board and through the National Testing Service.

The police department also drafted a comprehensive recruitment policy and a seniority policy to streamline seniority in all its ranks.

The Sindh Police Recruitment Board and the Sindh Police Welfare Board were formed in 2016. The revival of the Benevolent Fund was also part of last year’s development programmes. Other achievements included the disposal of the pending financial compensation cases, revamping of the investigation department, the counter-terrorism department, and the Special Branch and procurement of 3G and 4G locators for the CTD.

A special pay package was prepared for the training branch. Apart from that, the other major achievements included the increasing of the compensation for the heirs of cops killed in the line of duty from Rs2 million to Rs5 million.

An information technology cadre was created in the police department with 2,500 IT professionals.

The cadre was approved and appointments will start soon.

Besides, the Sindh police also set up a new driving licence system and state-of-the-art reporting rooms and facilitation centres to improve the police image and address public grievances.

The human resource management and criminal record management systems were automated and the CCTV camera surveillance system in Karachi was revived. Over 900 cops were recruited on deceased cops’ quota.

Over 1,100 ex-army personnel were recruited to form the special protection unit for the security of CPEC projects.

The department in its report said all major events in the province took place peacefully and police managed to the keep the law and order situation under control. The process for appointment of 500 ASIs and 1,000 constables for the counter-terrorism department is still under way. Around 500 constables are added to the rapid response force and further recruitment is under process.

The recruitment of 935 ASIs is also under way through the Sindh Public Service Commission exams and will be completed soon.

The SPSC has advertised for the recruitment of law graduates for the post 170 legal inspectors and 200 investigation inspectors.

2,116 arrests

During 2016, the Sindh police arrested of 2,116 suspects and busted 715 gangs across the province. Around 1,896 encounters took place.

In these encounters, 248 robbers and other criminals were killed and 10,876 arrested. The police also killed 96 terrorists and 11 kidnappers and arrested 424 terrorists and 28 kidnappers in these encounters. During the year, 41 policemen were killed in the line of duty.

During the year, the police seized 12 anti-aircraft guns, two M-16 rifles, 87 light machine guns, 23 G-3 rifles, four MP-5, 389 submachine guns, 31 rifles, 7,413 pistols and revolvers, 48 suicide jackets, 28 live bombs, an Improvised explosive device, 10 rocket launchers, 1,593 grenades and other explosive material in raids and encounters.

In 2015 there were seven cases of terrorism reported and in 2016 the number stood at six. In 2015, 256 extortion cases were reported across the province and this figure decreased to 188 last year.

Major achievements

Suicide bomber killed: In Shikarpur on September 13, the Khanpur police foiled a suicide bombing attack.

The suicide bomber was killed and three cops were injured.

Terrorists killed: On November 10, the CTD arrested three terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and seized two TT pistols, one 12-bore repeater, two rifle grenades, 10 kilogrammes of explosives, one kilogrammes of ball bearings, 10 detonators, five metres of dDetonator wire, and five metres of covered wire.

Terrorists arrested: On November 7, the CTD conducted a Raid in Liaquatabad and arrested two terrorists, Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alias Kapri. Both men were involved in high-profile murders. Their victims included 12 police personnel and seven members of the Shia community. Arms, ammunition and explosives were found in their possession.

The police also arrested nine terrorists belonging to al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and seized five 9mm pistols, four TT pistols, 18 bullets, 4 live bombs, 2 grenades and a suicide jacket.

Weapons in Azizabad

A raid was conducted near Muttahida Qaumi Movement headquarters Nine-Zero in Azizabad on October 5 and a large quantity of sophisticated arms and ammunition were recovered.

Weapons in Pak Colony

On November 2, the West district police conducted a raid with the help of Intelligence agencies at a drug den in Pak Colony and recovered weapons. The weapons were supposed to be provided to Lyari-based gangsters and LeJ terrorists.

Major attacks

On October 17, a grenade was hurled at Imamabargah Dar-e-Abbas in Liaquatabad, where a majlis of women was under way. A child, Faraz Hussain, was killed and 33 others including women and children were injured.

On November 27, DSP Traffic Airport Faiz Ali Shigri and head constable Rasheed were attacked on Rashid Minhas Road by two men riding a motorcycle. The DSP was killed in the gun attack and the head constable suffered injuries.

On December 11, Bagarji SHO Subhan Ali was killed in Sukkur during an encounter with robbers.

On April 20, around eight men attacked police at two different places. The first attack took place in Orangi Town No-15 near Fauji Hotel. A police van No. SP-3885 of the Mohafiz Force was attacked and four policemen Abdul Sattar, Rustam, Mohammad Ismail, and Yaseen were killed. A short distance away in Toori Goth, three policemen Wazeer, Ghulam Rasool, and Daim-ud-Din were killed. Both these police teams were deployed for the security of polio vaccinators.

0



0







Sindh police grew stronger by 10,000 cops last year was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176019-Sindh-police-grew-stronger-by-10000-cops-last-year/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sindh police grew stronger by 10,000 cops last year" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176019-Sindh-police-grew-stronger-by-10000-cops-last-year.