CM hopes local govts will help resolve issues

Greets LG heads on taking oath;

assures them of complete support

LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice-chairmen of district councils on taking oath of their offices and said that local governments are an effective system of solving the problems of the masses at the local level.

He said that local governments would start functioning from January 2, 2017, in the province and activation of this system would help solve the problems of the people at lower level and the process of development would speedily be forwarded. He said that local governments were being empowered while decision had been taken to give them financial autonomy under Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016.

Accountability is also necessary along with powers and responsibilities, he added. Shahbaz Sharif said that 44 percent increase had been made in the funds of local governments as compared to previous year. He expressed the hope that local government representatives would work hard for serving the people.

He said it was demand of the office of heads and representatives of local governments to sacrifice their comfort for the people and only serve the masses. He assured his full support to the local government representatives. He said that PML-N government was writing a new chapter of transparency and hard work and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the journey of selfless service to the people would be continued. greets: Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the people of Pakistan on New Year.

In his message, the chief minister said that 2016 proved to be the year of achievements for Pakistan. He said that Pakistan displayed outstanding performance in different sectors during the last year. He said that success in the war against terrorism and economic stability were appreciated at the international level.

Similarly, corruption has reduced substantially in the country, he added. He said that 2017 would be the year of completion of CPEC projects. He said that political and military leadership had jointly laid the foundation of stable, peaceful and economically strong Pakistan in 2016. He said that Pakistan of today was stronger, peaceful and developed as compared to the previous year.

Shahbaz Sharif said that 2017 was year of progress, prosperity of Pakistan, strengthening of economy and completion of development projects.

security: Shahbaz Sharif has said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured for the maintenance of law and order.

Shahbaz Sharif said that implementation of law should be ensured in the province at all costs and foolproof security arrangements be ensured on the eve of New Year. He said indiscriminate action should be taken against those involved in firing into the air.

0



0







CM hopes local govts will help resolve issues was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175864-CM-hopes-local-govts-will-help-resolve-issues/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM hopes local govts will help resolve issues" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175864-CM-hopes-local-govts-will-help-resolve-issues.