The electrifying high–graded grand assemblage of art works displayed in a group show opened at Ejaz Art Gallery on Thursday evening proved to be a mega event in the art circle of the provincial metropolis.

The creations of 25 young and brilliant artists being put on display in the gallery are a glowing testimony to the fertile artistic horizon of our young artists, gathered here from different parts of the country.

Every year hundreds of fresh minds graduate from various art institutes from all over Pakistan. These young artists play the most vital role in forecasting our future art prospect. It is essential to highlight their potential and believe in their individuality.

The show, Neo-Credible' encompasses complexities of contemporary artistic expressions either it is about their personal journey or the socio-political scenarios we live in.

The artists participating in this show are Aisha Bashir, Anam Asif, Aqsa Khan,Abdul Waheed, Bushra Jawed, Bushra Khalid, Haider Ali,Imran Ali Kazmi, Imran Ahmad, Iqra Ayaz, Javed Iqbal Mughal, Komal Tufail, Labana, Mammon Tahir, Mehrunisa Zafar, Mariam Liaqe, Namrah Naseer, Nageen, Yousaf, Nerda Khara, Noormah Jamal, Sadia Zaib, Sheema Khan, Sujjal Kayani, Zaman Baloch and Zohra Muneer.The exhibition will continue for one week.

