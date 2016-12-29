Let’s work together, PM asks political parties

Says opponents should not create hurdles; everything is going in right direction; sit-ins, agitation harmful for progress; naugurates 340MW Chashma-3 N-power plant

CHASHMA (Mianwali): Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the political parties to rise above their mutual differences and work together in the interest of Pakistan.

Inaugurating the 340 Megawatt Chashma-3 nuclear power plant here on Wednesday, the prime minister asked the detractors of the government not to sacrifice the interest of 200 million people of Pakistan at the altar of politics and refrain from hindering the way of progress. “The nation must ask those who deprived and snatched the light from them as to why did they not produce electricity, which was essential for the development when they were at the helm of affairs,” the prime minister said.

He described the completion of C-3 as another milestone towards the journey to eliminate loadshedding from the country. Deviating from his written address, Nawaz criticised the previous governments for pushing the country into darkness of loadshedding and said that those responsible must be questioned over theirdarkness in Pakistan and giving the nation the curse of 18-hour electricity loadshedding a day.

He said that uninterrupted supply of electricity is the lifeline for the continuity of industrial activities in the country, which suffered a severe setback due to the power crisis. He said that the country was now coming out of its troubled periods with the completion of development projects on full pace, improved economy and law and order situation. He said that since everything is going on in the right direction, all the political sit-ins and agitations are detrimental to the country’s progress.

"Do not create hurdles and put Pakistan's interests ahead of your personal ones," he asked the politicians committing negative politics. He said that everything was going in the right direction but such attempts are meant for interrupting the journey of progress.

The prime minister reminded that elimination of loadshedding is the government's top priority and termed the completion of C-3 as another milestone achieved towards zero loadshedding. “The commitment to rid the nation of electricity loadshedding by 2018 will be fulfilled, for which I am personally overseeing the power projects,” he said.

He said that the project was reflective of close cooperation between Pakistan and China in science and technology. This cooperation is also the beginning of a new era of development in the region. He expressed the confidence that the Chashma-IV nuclear power plant would also become operational in April before its deadline of mid next year. He expressed the pleasure that C-2 and C-3 power plants are most efficient plants in the country providing more than 600MW of electricity to the national grid.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for its efforts for self reliance in fuel fabrication and said his government would extend every possible assistance to the commission to help overcome the shortage of electricity in the country. He referred to the generation target of 8,800MW of nuclear energy by 2030 and urged the commission to accept the challenge of producing more than the target and play its full role in the development of the country. He said that there has been marked reduction in loadshedding during the last three years and as pledged, the loadshedding would be over in 2018. He said generation of additional 2,200MW of electricity through K-II and K-III would contribute towards this effort.

The prime minister urged PAEC to take all possible measures to strengthen safety of existing and future power plants as per international standards. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) has an effective mechanism to ensure safety of all plants. He thanked China for extending cooperation in nuclear field and said that the two countries are also actively cooperating in many other areas, including construction of roads, motorways, airports and up-gradation of Pakistan Railways.

He said that many projects have been initiated under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and their impact is now visible. He said all these projects are being implemented speedily and this would result in overcoming the challenges of unemployment, poverty and backwardness besides accelerating the pace of socio-economic development. He said that projects under the CPEC would also bring all regions of the country closer. He said Pakistan is marching ahead on the road to progress and prosperity and hurdles should not be created in the way of development.

On the occasion, the prime minister appreciated the hard work of scientists, engineers and the staff of PAEC in overcoming the shortage of energy and announced two bonuses for them. He recalled that Chashma-I was initiated during his first stint as prime minister way back in the early 90s. He felicitated the nation on the completion of the project, which besides adding 340 megawatts electricity to the national grid would also contribute to development of the region. He said that besides expansion of nuclear projects, the government is also mindful of ensuring their safety standards and expressed satisfaction over the vigilance of PNRA.

The prime minister said that the government would fulfill the needs of PAEC in its projects and also thanked the China Atomic Energy Commission, China National Nuclear Commission and Exim Bank for providing financial and technical support. He invited the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan's power sector and assured them of the government's fullest assistance. He said Pakistan and China, being close friends, are collaborating in diverse areas, mainly the CPEC and infrastructure projects.

The prime minister reminded that the government with Chinese assistance was building highways in Balochistan, constructing a modern airport in Gwadar and upgrading the railways system. He said that power projects are being built in all the provinces, adding there was a tremendous potential for the Sino-Pak collaboration in the energy sector. Vice President of China National Nuclear Corporation in his speech said cooperation with Pakistan in nuclear energy is reflective of strategic relations between the two countries. He said with the completion of Chashma-3, cooperation will strengthen further with Pakistan in peaceful uses of nuclear energy. He said nuclear power plants in Pakistan were playing a vital role in economic development of Pakistan. He said that Chashma power plants are safe and reliable power plants.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Atomic Energy Commission Muhammad Naeem said the commission had been given a target of 8,800MW of nuclear power till 2030. He said to achieve this target, planning for establishment of more plants has been done and places identified and research work in this regard was going on. He said that three plants had been planned, out of which one will be established in Chashma and two in Muzaffargarh. He said necessary skill has been acquired to prepare fuel for nuclear power plants and in Chashma land had been acquired for fuel fabrication plant. He said presently fuel for Chashma power plants was being imported from China.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Minister of State for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain and Director General Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen Mazhar Jameel also attended the ceremony.

