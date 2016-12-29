PESHAWAR: A meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani on Wednesday reviewed overall performance of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a Police Department statement, the meeting was attended by Addl IGP Investigation Masood Aslam, DIG Headquarters, Muhammad Alam Shinwari, and AIG Establishment, Najeeb-Ur-Rehman Bugvi. FSL Director Rab Nawaz briefed the IGP about the present conditions, workload, human resources, challenges and future revitalization plan for the laboratory.

The director said the pendency of previous years had been cleared and efforts were being made to minimize the time for finalization of reports. The director informed participants that the experts of FSL had started training investigators from different regions in collection of evidence/ sample, its secure transmission and relation to the offence. The IGP appreciated the efforts made for strengthening the FSL.

