Govt wants developing economy on public-private partnership basis

Islamabad

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, has said that government wanted to develop the economy on public-private partnership basis, as this model has proved successful in the world and business community should partner with the government in its efforts aimed at accelerating the pace of economic growth.

She said that film industry offered huge potential to private sector for investment and business ventures and businessmen should exploit this potential which will also help film industry to grow and flourish. She said this while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She said businessmen were playing important role in the development of the national economy and government was taking many initiatives to create conducive environment for business activities. She said law and order situation has improved, loadshedding for industry has come to zero level, while it has been reduced for other consumers from 16 hours to 3 hours daily. She said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has inaugurated 340 MW Chashma-III nuclear power plant at Mianwali which was a good news for business community and assured that government would take more initiatives for their betterment. She said role of business community in CSR activities was laudable. She said MoIB would consider starting programmes on entrepreneurship on TV and radio. She said MoIB would organise a seminar on CPEC in January and business community should take part in this event to get more awareness about business and investment in this historic project. He said MoIB wanted to establish long term relationship with ICCI on business ventures of mutual interests.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said MoIB should play role in highlighting investment opportunities in CPEC project at national and international level to attract more FDI in Pakistan. He said MoIB should set up a CPEC jobs portal in coordination with Planning Commission so that youth could access one point for finding out jobs in CPEC projects. He said businessmen and investors have to approach various organisations for business related information and MoIB in coordination with relevant government organisations should set up a Business Information Desk to provide all relevant business information at one point.

He said Pakistan was experiencing youth bulge and it was not possible to provide jobs to all youth. He urged that MoIB should launch an Entrepreneurship TV Channel to promote entrepreneurship culture and attract youth towards business field. This way they could become job-creators instead of job-seekers. He said ICCI was planning to organise Handicraft and Women Entrepreneurs Exhibition in the second half of January and Marriyum Aurangzeb should grace its inaugural as chief guest, which was accepted by the state minister.

Senior Vice President Khalid Malik, Vice President Tahir Ayub, Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masud, Nasir Qureshi, Khalid Chaudhry, Ms. Fatima Azeem, Ms. Samina Fazil, Ms. Nasira Ali and others also spoke on the occasion.

