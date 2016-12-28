LEICESTER, United Kingdom: Claudio Ranieri has told Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez he needs to provide more graft and guile as Leicester try to pull away from the relegation fight.

Ranieri’s struggling champions slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Everton on Monday which kept them just three points above the Premier League’s bottom three.

And although Ranieri was without suspended striker Jamie Vardy, Mahrez, last season’s PFA Player of the Year, didn’t even make the starting line-up at the King Power Stadium.

It was a far cry from last term when everything Mahrez touched turned to gold during Leicester’s fairytale title triumph.

Ranieri explained the winger’s omission by demanding he give more for the Leicester cause. “Because he’s not in good form now and I wanted to stimulate him,” Ranieri said when asked why he was left out.

“I didn’t see him do well during the training sessions and he must give more for the team. I want more.”

Leicester face a rejuvenated West Ham on Saturday with tensions rising around the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri had predicted a tough campaign back in September, although the reality of a relegation dogfight is biting hard.

“If you remember well, I think three months ago, I told everybody we are in the battle but I want to fight and I want to stay very concentrated on the little details,” he said.

Ranieri will have been dismayed by the manner of Everton’s goals, scored by Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku.

Mirallas’ strike was especially bad as it came from a huge punt up field from goalkeeper Joel Robles which put the Belgian striker clear of the two centre-backs.

