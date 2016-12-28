LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the petitioner to submit record of hate speeches made by Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto and other opposition members against the ruling party.

Petitioner counsel AK Dogar argued that the opposition members were making hateful and derogatory speeches against the ruling party and its members. He said the PML-N was ruling party and by public mandate it had come into power. He said these speeches were against moral and democratic norms and speeches against the ruling party amounted to make mockery of the public mandate. He said that spreading hatred against the government was violation of the Constitution. He sought directions to restrain opposition members for making such speeches.

0



0







LHC seeks record of hate speeches by Imran, Bilawal was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 28, 2016 and was last updated on December 28, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174904-LHC-seeks-record-of-hate-speeches-by-Imran-Bilawal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "LHC seeks record of hate speeches by Imran, Bilawal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174904-LHC-seeks-record-of-hate-speeches-by-Imran-Bilawal.