SUKKUR: The treasury members at the town committee of Daharki beat the opposition members up during the maiden session of the committee.

Reports said that tension began to build up during the session when the members of the treasury proposed auctioning an old building of the town committee to establish a shopping mall and a community hall there as well as sacking of 400 employees of the town committee. However, members of the opposition, Azeem Dahar and Shafi Muhammad, opposed the proposals.

In the meantime, some people from outside the town committee walked into the session, leading to the scuffle between the opposing groups. It took an hour before order was restored. The opposition accused the town committee chairman of attempting to grab the old building under the plea of establishing a market there.

