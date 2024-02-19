Agha Salman credits coach for power-hitting ability

LAHORE: Agha Salman scored a rapid unbeaten 31-ball 64 to play a key role in Islamabad United’s thumping eight-wicket win over defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the HBL PSL 9 opener here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night.

Pakistani cricketer Salman Ali Agha can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Islamabad United

Agha said that he always plays with a positive frame of mind and keeps the boundary option open. “I don’t keep in mind any strike rate but when I come to the crease, I try to be positive and I always keep boundary option open. I try to play as per demand of the team and what is required at that stage,” Agha Salman told a post-match news conference.

“When I came from abroad from the series our camp was held in Pindi where our coach Hanif Malik worked hard with me. I think in power hitting he is a fine coach these days in Pakistan and I think that work paid off today,” Salman said.

Agha hit seven fours and three sixes and added 138 for the third wicket unbroken stand with Shadab Khan (74*) as Islamabad United chased the 196-run target with ten balls to spare. “The first game of the tournament is always important. We wanted to take a solid start and did that. We go game by game. We will enjoy this win and will think for the next game,” Agha said.