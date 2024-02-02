Other sports have Davis Cup example to follow: Saifullah

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan (c) interacts with the Indian delegation in Islamabad on January 30, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan prepare to take on India in Davis Cup Group-I tie tomorrow (Saturday) here at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan said that other sports must emulate tennis in an effort to achieve their right to host international events.

Saifullah was referring to the PTF’s determination that saw them fighting till the last to achieve their right of hosting the Davis Cup tie against India.

“It was our right to host the Davis Cup tie against India and we made all-out efforts to achieve that. Here, I must praise the late PTF Executive Vice President Khawar Hyat efforts which he made in helping the Pakistan case.

His presentation worked wonders, helping us get our right of hosting the tie as was allotted by the Davis Cup Committee (DCC).”

Saifullah urged the officials of other sports units in the country to follow tennis in making efforts to achieve their legitimate right.

“Pakistan have been allotted the Champions Trophy cricket at the start of next year. It is the PCB’s right to host the ICC event, come what may. Now the PCB has Davis Cup example to follow and must take all steps to ensure the entire Champions Trophy is staged in Pakistan.”

Saifullah, who is busy in his election campaign for Lakki Marwat constituency, said that all-important tie would help generate masses interest in the game.

“India are here following a 60-year wait to play the Davis Cup tie. I am sure that the tie would help generate unprecedented interest in the game.

Winning and losing hardly matters. What matters the most is playing tough tennis to entertain the crowd.

India obviously is a strong outfit considering the experience and vast exposure the team members have. Our team led by Aisam-ul-Haq is capable of springing a surprise.”

Saifullah also welcomed the Indian team, saying that every effort had been made to make their stay comfortable. “Since they are our guests, we have ensured that our stay in the capital would be comfortable. Obviously when it comes to India, we have our limitations but saying within the bracket every effort is made to make their stay worth remembering.”

He hoped that the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would soon release the amount for the Davis Cup organization that the PM had already sanctioned.

“All the arrangements have been finalized to host the tie in a befitting manner. I am hopeful that the PSB would soon release the sanctioned amount.”

Meanwhile, both teams trained for almost two hours each Thursday, following a complete washout on Wednesday because of rain.

The Davis Cup draw ceremony plus the official press conference will be held today (Friday) in presence of the match referee.