IOC recognises new POA president

ISLAMABAD: Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri Gillani who has been officially notified as the President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the other day vowed to continue the former President’s policies which earned respect and recognition for the POA around the world.

The Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) logo. — Facebook/Pakistan Olympic Association

In his first ever official interaction with the media, the POA President expressed his gratitude to the IOC for officially recognising him as the President POA. “It is really an honour to serve the national Olympic Committee where some of the most respectable and dedicated personalities have served. It is really an honour that the IOC has officially accepted and recognised the Executive Committee’s decision.”

The News has learned that the IOC has informed the POA that it recognises the POA executive committee’s decision to appoint Gillani as the POA President till the next elections scheduled to be held later this year.

A few months back, the POA had requested the IOC that the Olympic Committee elections may be deferred for later this year. The request was accepted and the POA was given till December 2024 to hold the next term election. Till the time the next elections are scheduled for later this year, Gillani will continue to head the POA.

The IOC in acceptance letter also appreciated former President POA Lt Gen (rtd) Syed Arif Hasan’s role and his coordination and collaboration with the international sport community in highlighting the Olympic Movement.

“It is very hard to emulate former President POA who devoted his time and energy in an honrary capacity. Still we will try to make all possible efforts to work for the uplift of Olympic Charter for which the Olympic Committees are there. The basic purpose of any national Olympic Committee is to promote Olympic cause, the cause that was promoted by the former President wonderfully well,” said Gillani.

He added that all efforts would be made to develop and maintain working relations with the federal government in order to make the best of the available opportunities and to confront the coming challenges.

With less than two months remaining to host the 14th South Asian Games there has been no update whatsoever from the government about the Steering and Organising Committees’ meetings.

The POA has already expressed concerns over the formation of these committees without consulting it. The News has learned that the government has decided to take POA in confidence and to give a fresh look to these committees in order to go ahead with the plan.