PTF makes key changes to team for Davis Cup tie against India

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has made some key changes to the team for the Group I Davis Cup tie against India to be played at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex on February 3-4.

An aerial view shows tennis fields. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

It has been learnt that M Abid has been made the non-playing captain and his place has been filled by Muzammil Murtaza while Aqeel Khan might not play doubles.

“Yes, I have been made the non-playing captain as Muzammil was inducted in the team,” said Abid while talking to The News. He added that Aisam ul Haq offered him to become the non-playing captain and gave a chance to youngster Muzammil so he agreed.

“Muzamiil has been performing quite well for some time so we all decided to give him a chance,” reasoned Abid. Talking about the chances of winning the tie, he said the Indian team seems strong as one of their players is very good on grass.

“So our chances are low. But we will give our best with our best team in our home tie and I believe the Indian team is beatable,” said Abid. He added that they would start the camp in Peshawar and it would help them gauge their strengths and weaknesses for the tie.

President PTF in a media talk last month had announced not making any changes to the team against India. “We have retained the same team that won the recent tie against Indonesia. Aisam ul Haq will be the playing captain and the team includes Aqeel Khan, M Shoaib, M Abid and Barkatullah. This is the best combination when it comes to playing on the grass courts,” said Salim Saifullah along with PTF EVP Khawar Hyat and SVP Saeed Khan as reported by The News.

Seasoned player Aqeel Khan told this scribe that Indian team has very good record on grass courts as they had defeated many teams on grass in their recent ties. Talking about changes in the team, he said it was a good decision to give a chance to Muzammil because he has been performing well in the national circuit.