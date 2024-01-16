Shahzaib eyes big impact in ICC U19 World Cup debut

LAHORE: Promising left-handed opener Shahzaib Khan, hailing from Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is gearing up for a pivotal role in Pakistan’s campaign at the ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa.

The young batsman, inspired by Saeed Anwar, hopes to make a significant contribution to Pakistan cricket. Shahzaib’s early exposure to the game came through his brothers, who were avid tape-ball cricket players.

Promising left-handed opener Shahzaib Khan during the interview on January 15, 2024. — YouTube/Pakistan Cricket

In an interview , Shahzaib expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his family, especially his brothers. “I believe my journey became much easier just because of how much backing I had at the time,” he said.

Shahzaib joined the Junaid Khan Cricket Academy in 2018. His talent and dedication earned him opportunities in various age-group tournaments, starting with the regional U13 tournament in 2018, followed by the National U16 and National U19 tournaments in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Shahzaib’s domestic success led to his selection in the Pakistan U19 squad for the home series against Bangladesh U19 in November 2022. His notable performance during the tour of Bangladesh in May 2023 included a resilient knock of 174 in a challenging four-day game, showcasing his ability to excel in tough conditions.

He continued to impress in the one-day format, contributing with a century and two half-centuries during the tour. Shahzaib delivered crucial runs during Sri Lanka U19’s visit to Pakistan, including a century in the four-day game. His consistent performances earned him a spot in the ACC U19 Asia Cup, where he played vital innings against India U19 and Afghanistan U19, helping Pakistan U19 secure a place in the semi-finals.