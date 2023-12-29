Dodgers introduce Japanese pitching ace Yamamoto

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced prized Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday hours after confirming they had inked him to a 12-year deal worth a reported $325 million.

Yamamoto´s arrival comes two weeks after the Dodgers inked two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani -- a free agent after winning a second American League Most Valuable Player award with the Los Angeles Angels -- to a historic 10-year, $700 million deal.

New Los Angeles Dodger Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, speaks during his introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 27. — AFP

Like Ohtani, Yamamoto said he picked the Dodgers because he wants to play for a Major League Baseball winner.

“It was very important to me to go to a team that wants to win, not only now but in the future as well,” he said at an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium. “The Dodgers provided that opportunity the most.”

The Dodgers beat out a bevy of other suitors to land the 25-year-old Yamamoto, with New York´s Yankees and Mets, the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox among the Major League Baseball teams that pursued him.

Yamamoto made his first remarks as a Dodger in English after taking the podium with his new number 18 Dodgers jersey buttoned on over his business suit and tie.

“Good afternoon,” he said. “My name is Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the LA Dodgers.

“I am beyond ecstatic to become a member of this historic franchise, and cannot express how much it means to me to be able to call Los Angeles my new home.”

Yamamoto arrives after a dominant career in Japan, where he went 70-29 with a 1.82 earned run average in 172 Nippon Professional Baseball games over eight seasons.

He struck out 922, walked 206 and gave up just 36 home runs in 172 innings.

Yamamoto teamed with Ohtani in Japan´s victorious World Baseball Classic campaign and was named Japan´s Pacific League MVP for the third straight year in November.

He said Ohtani´s decision to sign with the Dodgers wasn´t the “sole reason” he picked the team.

But he said Ohtani´s willingness to defer $68 million of his annual salary until after his contract is complete, giving the Dodgers more money to sign other players under MLB salary cap rules, convinced him the whole Dodgers team was dedicated to doing what it takes to win.

“The fact that Shohei (deferred so much salary) signaled to me it wasn´t just the front office. The players have bought into the winning atmosphere as well.”