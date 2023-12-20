PSG football club goalkeeper targeted in burglary

PARIS: Four burglars targeted the home of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier early on Tuesday, threatening him and his wife, police and prosecutors said.

The burglars hit the wife of Letellier -- who is a substitute goalkeeper at Ligue 1 leaders PSG -- in the face and demanded jewellery and money as they threatened the couple with a knife, according to a police source.

Alexandre Letallier is the latest star footballer to be burgled . — AFP File

Letellier´s two young children were in the home at the time. The alarm in the house located in Hardricourt, west of Paris, went off at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) and the couple tried to contact police by telephone.

“The alarm worked perfectly well and police intervened quickly as did the club´s security service,” a source close to the case said. Three of the four were arrested, prosecutors said. Two members of the group are minors.

Celebrity footballers have been targeted by burglars several times in recent years. In July, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was slightly injured during a burglary, with goods stolen estimated at 500,000 euros ($550,000).