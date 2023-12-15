Amir excited to represent Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024

LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir who found a new home in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 draft as he was picked up by Quetta Gladiators says he cannot wait to play for the franchise in the upcoming edition of the PSL.

Amir, a left-arm fast bowler, was chosen as a wildcard in the Platinum Category during Round 1 of the players’ draft. This move came shortly after Amir was released by Karachi Kings, the franchise he had been associated with since 2016.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir. —x/yingu121

The decision to release Amir by Karachi Kings raised eyebrows, considering his significant contributions to the team over the years. Amir had been a stalwart for Karachi Kings, playing 66 matches and claiming 63 wickets, including three four-wicket hauls.

Quetta Gladiators wasted no time in securing Amir. The left-arm fast bowler was among the top picks in the first round, showcasing the value placed on his abilities by the Gladiators’ management. Taking to former twitter that turned X Amir wrote “cant wait” to represent Quetta in the PSL.

In addition to Amir, Quetta Gladiators also secured West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford as their Platinum pick in the draft.