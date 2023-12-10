Shawaal ruled out for six weeks

LAHORE: Shawaal Zulfiqar has been ruled out of competitive cricket for six weeks after suffering a right shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I against New Zealand women at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, 5 December.
Following the injury, she was taken to the hospital and underwent X-rays on her injured shoulder, revealing an AC joint sprain. Later, the Ultrasound results indicated no signs of muscular tear.
The decision on Shawaal’s departure will be made in due course. Until then, the team physiotherapist will continue to monitor her condition.
LAHORE: New Zealand Women secured a narrow six-run victory via DLS method in the final T20I against Pakistan Women at...
ISLAMABAD: Abubakar Talha, Omer Jawad and Hamza Ali Rizwan are to represent Pakistan in the ITF Asian 14&U Development...
LAHORE: Army on Saturday lifted the titles of both men’s and women’s team events of the 59th National Table Tennis...
LAHORE: The meeting between the Pakistani government, FIFA, Asian Football Confederation and Pakistan Football...
LOS ANGELES: Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert has been diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer and is...
PARIS: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said on Friday that there would be no Russians or Belarusians competing...