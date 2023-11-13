MC formed to oversee Punjab Kabaddi Association

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain can be seen in this image released on March 21, 2023. — Facebook/Chaudhry Shafay Hussain

ISLAMABAD: The General Council of Pakistan Kabbadi Federation (PKF) that met here Sunday dissolved the Punjab Association, forming a three-member Management Committee headed by Rai Masood Kharal to look after its affairs.

The PKF General Council’s meeting was chaired by its president Shafay Hussain. The council decided that the MC of the Punjab Kabaddi Association will stay in power till the fresh elections. The committee also includes Rana Ali Abbas (Faisalabad) and Mohammad Faheem (Lahore).

The PKF president told the members that the Islamabad High Court has already settled the legal battle with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) also rectifying it. All the relevant documents were shared with the Council members.

The House Praised Ch Shujahat Hussain’s contributions to popularize kabaddi in the country. “We are the world champions as we defeated India in the final. I hope that standard of the game would keep on improving by organizing national and international events,” Ch Shafay said.