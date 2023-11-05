 
Sunday November 05, 2023
India pip Pakistan to win bronze

By Our Correspondent
November 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD: India edged out Pakistan on the second sudden death penalty shootout following a marathon third position play-off match in the Sultan Johor Cup in Johor Bahru (Malaysia) Saturday.

In what turned out to be a never-ending 3rd position play-off, the match was tied at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

Following a draw at the scheduled penalty shoot-out, the match was settled on a sudden death shootout, leaving India winning by 9 goals to 8. Later on the penalty shoot, both teams were locked at 4-4 goals each. On the second sudden-death effort India broke clear to win a bronze medal.

