India pip Pakistan to win bronze

Representational image. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: India edged out Pakistan on the second sudden death penalty shootout following a marathon third position play-off match in the Sultan Johor Cup in Johor Bahru (Malaysia) Saturday.

In what turned out to be a never-ending 3rd position play-off, the match was tied at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

Following a draw at the scheduled penalty shoot-out, the match was settled on a sudden death shootout, leaving India winning by 9 goals to 8. Later on the penalty shoot, both teams were locked at 4-4 goals each. On the second sudden-death effort India broke clear to win a bronze medal.