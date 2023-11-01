Exorbitant increase

This refers to the letter ‘Gas crisis’ (Oct 31) by Ramsha Ansari. The writer has rightly pointed out the difficulties faced by domestic gas consumers. The caretaker federal cabinet has once again massively increased gas prices to meet the IMF’s demands and has ignored people. Even though disruptions in gas supply used to be a characteristic of the winter, households now routinely have to deal with either the low gas pressure or the unavailability of gas in the early hours of the morning and a few hours before the midnight.
Not only is this frustrating for consumers, it is also quite dangerous because the sudden disappearance of gas can lead to fatal accidents especially at a time when people use gas heaters and geysers. The country’s gas authorities need to look into this critical issue and fix it as soon as possible. The federal cabinet must reconsider its approval for an increase in gas prices.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
