Thousands of workers participate in Gaza march

A picture taken from Israel´s southern city of Sderot shows smoke rising during Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on October 29, 2023. — AFP

Islamabad: Thousands of workers from Tehreek-e-bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa participated in the Gaza March organized by Jammat e Islami pakistan, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims. Speaking infront of American Embassy in Islamabad the head of Tehreek-e-bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa, Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi addresses the ongoing crisis in Palestine, attributing it to the absence of Taqwa and highlighting the involvement of various nations, including Zionist forces, America, UK and their Arab allies. He strongly condemns Arab nations and Turkey for their cooperation with Israel, citing military/diplomatic ties and arms deals. Historically, he traces the conflict back to the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire and the establishment of Israel in 1947. He calls for unity among Muslims globally, emphasizing the responsibility of Muslim nations rather than relying solely on Muslim rulers or organizations. Allama Jawad Naqvi underscores the need for practical support, stating that Palestinians require weapons and human resources more than basic necessities. The speaker criticizes those who do not raise their voice for oppressed communities and urges believers to mobilize and protest in front of the American Embassies all over the globe.

Allama Jawad Naqvi passionately calls for global Muslim solidarity against Zionist oppression, emphasizing the importance of active resistance, public awareness, and support for the Palestinian cause. The message stresses the need for practical actions, unity, and Jihad to challenge the power structures contributing to the ongoing crisis in Palestine.