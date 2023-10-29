Do your job

This refers to the letter ‘Rising inflation’ (Oct 27) by Mumraiz Khan. This present caretaker government seems unable to perform its actual constitutional duties. The basic duty of ‘the caretakers’ is to run the day-to-day affairs of the country until general elections are held, including maintaining law and order and keeping market prices and economic conditions stable in the interim period between one elected parliament and government and the other.
All big national and international decisions can only be made by an elected parliament and government, no one else. However, if we look at the present socio-economic and political mess in Pakistan, it has certainly reached abysmal depths over the past two-three months. Indeed, this government is extorting the majority of ordinary Pakistanis while providing relief to the 2-3 per cent elites.
Muhammad Hissam Khan
Abbottabad
