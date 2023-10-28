Hamza to face Hamza in U18 title clash

Representational image. The News File

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Roman and Hamza Aasim will play for the Under-18 title following their semi-finals wins in the Islamabad National Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In Friday’s semis, Hamza Roman edged out Muhammad Salaar 6-1, 5-7, 7-5. The match took many turns and kept the crowd on its toes before Hamza prevailed in the extended third set. In the second semi-final, Hamza Aasim outplayed Kashan Tariq 6-2, 6-2. The final will be played today (Saturday). Results: Boys’ Under-18 semis: Hamza Roman bt Muhammad Salaar 6-1, 5-7, 7-5.