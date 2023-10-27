Ex-CJP seeks reimbursement of monthly 2,000 units of three years

Former chief justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali has urged the government to reimburse the cost of 2,000 electricity units per month for a period of three years.

He made this request based on the installation of a 15-KV solar system at his residence, which he funded personally.

Official documents, available with The News, reveal that former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali penned a letter to the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This letter was also forwarded to the Ministry of Finance under the title “Reimbursement of the Cost of Consumed Electricity Units Adjusted Through Net Metering in the Bill.”

Justice Jamali cited Paragraph 25(1)(c) of the Supreme Court Judges (Leave, Pension, and Privileges) Order 1997, which entitles every former chief justice of Pakistan and judge of the Supreme Court to claim reimbursement for 2,000 electricity units per month. The letter stated that Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali,

the former chief justice of Pakistan, had personally installed a 15 KV solar system at his residence. As a result, the cost of electricity units consumed at his residence is being adjusted through net metering (solar system), and his bills indicate “payment not required”.

In his letter dated October 3, 2023, the former chief justice requested reimbursement for the consumed units adjusted through net metering, as per his entitlement under the 1997 Order.

“I installed a 15 KV solar system at my residence to address the rising electricity consumption charges from K-Electric, the supplier, in line with the policy of austerity. The immediate benefit of this installation is that during many months when actual consumption does not exceed 2,000 units, a significant sum is paid by adjusting the electricity units sold to K-Electric by the consumer through net metering.

“Until recently, I was unaware that the office was misinterpreting the 1997 order’s provision in the payment of electricity consumption charges of 2,000 units or less, as consumed per entitlement. I became aware of this when I received a cheque for electricity dues in a letter dated May 31, 2023, which indicated an amount of Rs6,603 for electricity consumption charges from January to April 2023 (four months), as opposed to the actual sum of Rs78,935 paid through unit adjustment and cash.

“Upon further inquiry, it was discovered that this erroneous practice had been ongoing for over three years, resulting in a substantial financial loss running into lakhs of rupees.

“It should also be emphasised that paying electricity bills to K-Electric is the responsibility of the consumer, and reimbursement of consumption charges as per entitlement is the duty of the office, as per the Presidential Order of 1997.

“Given this factual and legal context, I request that the office review all previous electricity bills and make payments in line with the interpretation mentioned above. This practice should be followed in the future, as stated in the letter.”

This reporter reached out to the Ministry of Finance for the version last Friday, October 20, 2023. Despite waiting for nearly a week and sending several reminders, no response was received as of the filing of this report on Thursday, October 26, 2023.