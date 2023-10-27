PTI blasts Nawaz for alleged deal to regain power

Former Prime Minister and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif waves at his supporters after returning to Pakistan after four years of exile on October 21, 2023. — X/@pmlndigitalpk

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) criticised Nawaz Sharif, whom he referred to as a “fugitive and national criminal,” for allegedly making deals to regain political power.

The PTI spokesperson asserted that this pattern had been evident since Nawaz Sharif’s early days in politics when he had close ties to media and editorship. He emphasised the compromised political journey of the individual from Jati Umra, starting from his early political career under a dictatorial regime to his current clandestine dealings. This transformation, the spokesperson claimed, contradicted his previous commitment to the slogan of respecting the vote, especially considering the Avenfield flat controversy, which was allegedly funded with ill-gotten national wealth. It was alleged that the entirety of the convicted fugitive’s life had been marred by deception, fraud, corruption, subjugation, and servitude as per court convictions. The PTI spokesperson pointed out that before his foray into politics under a dictatorial regime, Nawaz Sharif used to play cricket matches at Lahore Gymkhana, with umpires believed to be biassed in his favour. The spokesperson went on to claim that after being nurtured under the patronage of a dictatorial regime, Nawaz Sharif, whom they deemed incompetent, became a major facilitator for undemocratic forces against the constitution and democracy. He accused him of undermining democracy by allegedly accepting funds from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He referred to the Supreme Court’s November 2012 decision in the Mehran Bank scandal and the Asghar Khan case as evidence against him. The spokesperson recalled the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad was formed to support Nawaz Sharif in countering Benazir Bhutto’s influence in politics. —Correspondent