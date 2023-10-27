US congressman fined for setting off fire alarm

Jamaal Bowman in Valhalla, N.Y., on May 10. — NBC

WASHINGTON: A Democratic congressman admitted a misdemeanor charge of deliberately setting off a fire alarm at the US Capitol complex that forced the evacuation of an office building ahead of a crucial vote.

Jamaal Bowman appeared in DC Superior Court on Wednesday, where he agreed to pay a $1,000 fine and write an apology to police in return for the charges being withdrawn in three months, according to court documents and a statement from the New York lawmaker.

Bowman, 47, said he was rushing from his office to make the September 30 vote on a funding bill aimed at averting a government shutdown and pulled the alarm in an attempt open a door he couldn´t get through.

That caused Cannon House office block near the main Capitol building to be evacuated for an hour. Republicans say the former school principle, who was captured on camera, was seeking to stall the vote and introduced a censure motion Wednesday to remove him from his committee assignments.

“Rep. Bowman´s excuse does not pass the sniff test,” House administration committee chairman Bryan Steil said in a statement. “After pulling the fire alarm, Rep. Bowman fled the scene, passed by multiple Capitol Police officers and had every opportunity to alert USCP of his mistake.”