WANA: Employees at Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Hospital in Lower South Waziristan have not received their salaries for the past nine months, leading to a strike and halt in most of the health services.

Around 66 employees, including doctors, paramedics, nurses, and Class-IV staff, have been on strike due to non-payment of salaries. The hospital has kept only its emergency services operational.

Dr Ikram Ullah Khan, the hospital’s medical superintendent, voiced the employees’ plight, stating that they have been without pay for nine months, making it challenging to afford basic necessities.

He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government and the health department to release salary funds on humanitarian grounds.The MS added that all hospital services, except the emergency room, have been suspended until further notice.

Officials from the DG Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicated that a demand letter was sent to the Finance Department and the Planning and Development Department on September 21 to release funds, adding that the issue is expected to be resolved by November 1.

Despite attempts to contact DG Health Services KP for comment, there was no response.The hospital, handed over to Trains Continental Parma (TCP) under the Public-Private Partnership by the previous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of PTI, has served as the main healthcare facility for the local population. The ongoing salary issue has led to a complete staff protest, affecting hundreds of patients and their families.

Local tribal elders have called upon the provincial government to release funds for the hospital to resolve the employees’ concerns and restore patient care and facilities.