Khoya Hua Aadmi

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Khoya Huwa Aadmi’, a play written by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi and directed by Sibtain Ali. The event will be held every day at 8pm until October 29. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.