Teachers urged to focus on practical work

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Science and Information Technology Dr Najibullah Khan Marwat. — APP/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Science and Information Technology Dr Najibullah Khan Marwat on Sunday said teachers of science subjects should focus on experiments and practical work.

A handout said the minister was addressing the two-day capacity building training workshop for teachers and lecturers of different educational institutions. Secretary Science, Information Technology Zakaullah Khattak, Director General Sajjad Hussain Shah, School Principal Tehmina Khalid, workshop participants, teachers and students attended the workshop.

Dr Najibullah said students cannot learn science and technology without hard work. “It is imperative to give special attention to science and information technology as these have become the backbone of the economic stability and development of the country,” he said.

He added that teaching was an important field which can make any country stand in the ranks of developed countries. But if teachers cannot impart education to students in a real sense, there will be no transformation of students, he said.

The minister said that teachers who taught science subjects should use their skills to teach the students properly. Dr Najibullah said that the Directorate of Science and Information Technology was starting IT skills, entrepreneurship and other important training programmes. He said the government was arranging training for teachers to increase their capacity.