Women marchers demand United Nations act to end Israeli atrocities

A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke rising over the northern-western part of the Palestinian enclave during an Israeli bombing on October 21, 2023. — AFP

Aurat March and Pakistan Maholiati Tahaffuz Movement held a march from Do Talwar to Teen Talwar to show solidarity with the Palestinian people on Saturday.

“This is a genocide and the genocide is against the people of Gaza,” said advocate Abira Ashfaq, adding that they are united with the people of Gaza. From Rafa to Karachi, she said, they all are united with the people of Gaza.

She said that they would always speak up against American colonisation and imperialism, which has given millions and billions of dollars to empower a genocidal regime. “What they’ve done is just not a war crime. It is inhumane. It is not a ceasefire or conflict. This is a siege and an occupation,” she said and urged that measures should be taken to end the genocide immediately.

Aurat March member Zoha Alvi said that their protest against Israel and America is proof that they are not foreign-funded. She said that if they don’t speak up against injustice today, they would face it as well tomorrow.

Another activist Faryal said that she was at the protest to show solidarity with Palestinian people and to advocate for the end of the occupation. She said that Israel has to stop committing genocide and war crimes. She said Palestinian people have been suffering from 75 years and world leaders need to come together.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) organised a “Women March for Palestine” in Karachi to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and victims of the Israeli bombing on Gaza.

Demonstrators, including women and children, were carrying placards and banners in their hands, on which the slogans of "Stop the Genocide of the Oppressed Palestinians", "Israel is an illegitimate state", and "Death to America" were written. The protesters also made an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and burned it at the end of the rally.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Palestine Foundation Secretary Dr Sabir Abu Maryam said that the Palestinian resistance's response to Israeli occupation was an appropriate act and we the Pakistani nation supported the resistance of Palestine. This act changes the international politics and balance of power in the region.

He added that all the imperialist powers, including the US and the UK, had failed to crush the resistance of Palestine. The mothers, sisters and children of Pakistan are feeling the pain of Palestinian mothers, sisters and children, he remarked.

Dr Sabir said strongly supported the rally to be staged on October 22 and that would go towards the American Consulate in Karachi. He urged the people of the city to participate in this rally.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Dr Sara Syed said that we are weak even though we are a nuclear power. Dr Sara said we will be united for the cause of Palestine and ensure all possible assistance.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Umme Rabab said that the we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in support of Palestinian brethren.

Dr Sara presented a resolution and said that we will support the oppressed Palestinians, Palestine is the homeland of the Palestinians, and Israel is an illegitime state.

The resolution said the people of Pakistan stand by the principled stand of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the cause of Palestine. We demand the international organisations provide aid to Gaza as soon as possible, the government of Pakistan should continue its aid activities, a Palestine Fund should be established at the national level, and the United Nations and the international community should end the Israeli occupation of Palestine.