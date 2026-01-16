Elon Musk backs Donald Trump to invoke Insurrection Act amid Minnesota protests

Elon Musk has come forward with another tweet, backing the invocation of Insurrection Act of 1807 in the midst of Minnesota protests.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the rarely used emergency law and send in military troops, seeking to quell protests over federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

Musk posted on X, “Time to invoke the Insurrection Act,” thereby signalling his endorsement of Trump’s recently issued intentions.

The riot started when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a Venezuelan national during an arrest attempt as confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Tensions have been severely escalated in Minneapolis since an immigration agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, igniting nationwide demonstrations.

On Thursday, Trump took to X and posted on his Truth Social platform, stating, “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT.”

Since the unfortunate incident, circumstances have further been worsened by “unlawful acts” including defensive shootings, ambushed attacks, and throwing fireworks at agents.