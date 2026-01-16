TikTok to roll out new age detection technology across Europe

TikTok is preparing to roll out new TikTok age detection technology across Europe in the coming weeks as regulators increase pressure on social media platforms to protect children online.

According to Reuters, the ByteDance platform confirms that one of the main objectives of this system is to evaluate the accounts held by users who are under 13 years old. This initiative was preceded by a one-year trial in selected European countries.

The new technology analyses profile information, videos posted, and behaviour to forecast whether an account might be in the usage of a child.

According to TikTok, accounts identified by this technology will not be automatically removed. They will instead be checked by moderators who have expertise in cases regarding age. This strategy aims to increase accuracy while also lessening unjust removal.

How does TikTok’s age detection system work?

According to TikTok, the technology has been designed keeping in mind the provisions regarding data protection laid down for the European region. It has been seen that there have been complaints regarding the age verification process being either ineffective or invasive.

In a recent trail run conducted in the UK, the tool enabled the removal of thousands of additional accounts connected to users under 13; the company stated that this proved it could improve the enforcement of its age policies without having to rely solely on self-reported ages.

The governments are beginning to regulate the use of these platforms by children. Australia has banned the use of all such platforms by anyone under the age of 16 years. The European Parliament is in support of imposing tougher age restrictions, and Denmark has proposed a ban on all such platforms for anyone under the age of 15 years.

TikTok has stated that there is no universally accepted means of checking a user's age that preserves their privacy. When it comes to appeals, the company plans to use facial age analysis by age-verification service Yoti, together with checks by credit card and identification. Yoti is also used by Meta Platforms, like Facebook.

Moreover, TikTok also confirmed that it worked closely with Ireland’s Data Protection Commission while developing the system.