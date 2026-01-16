Pixel watch may soon warn you if you leave it behind

Google appears to be developing a new Pixel Watch feature that alerts users if their smartwatch is left behind. References to a “Notify when left behind” system have been discovered in the Pixel Watch’s software code, suggesting the company is working to match functionality already offered by the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Apple and Galaxy watches already use such features to alert their owners when they leave the device behind, helping to prevent loss or theft.

The new Google feature is also expected to arrive with such benefits as the capability to automatically lock the Pixel Watch when it becomes disconnected from the phone. It might also do so if the Aeroplane Mode option is turned on, as a result of which the Bluetooth would be turned off.

How Pixel Watch alert might work?

Reportedly, the code discovered reveals that Bluetooth is the main feature on both the Pixel Watch and the paired phone, which keeps both of the devices connected with one another.

There is always a way to disable alerts in trusted locations, such as when the user is inside their home. Support for the feature may be limited to specific models of the Pixel Watch itself.

Interestingly, Google seems to be planning a complementary feature that alerts you and locks the device if you leave it behind, which extends the protection both ways.

To date, the feature is under its testing phase; however, its full look and working remain speculative. While this code shows that work is being done on the feature, it's not necessarily to say users will see it anytime soon.