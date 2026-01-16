YouTube, BBC to ink landmark deal to launch exclusive bespoke shows

YouTube and BBC are set to announce a landmark content agreement, allowing the broadcasting company to create exclusive bespoke shows for the platform for the very first time.

The recent push would bring a paradigm shift in the broadcaster’s relationship with the US tech platform that possesses a massive amount of audience.

Under the deal, which could be announced next week, the BBC will start developing bespoke and original programs, premiering on YouTube before being featured on the BBC’s owned Sounds and iPlayer, as reported by the Financial Times.

The deal covers both the BBC’s domestic public service arm and its commercial one like BBC Studios.

The move signals the company’s attempt to attract and win back YouTube audiences. The financial rationale is another driving factor as it will enable BBC to generate more money by showing advertising against the new shows outside the UK.

The broadcaster has previously used the Alphabet-owned video platform to show the trailer and programmes’ clips in the UK.

According to one source privy to the matter in question, the news formats will be developed, aiming to show over YouTube. It will help the company to combat misinformation and fake news disseminating on social media.

The following news came as BBC is fighting a $10 billion defamation lawsuit filed by the US President Donald Trump over misleading and distorted editing of his January 6, 2021 speech.

The BBC executives also express the intentions to expand the partnerships with other public-sector broadcasters to outcompete global streamers.

Following the news, YouTube and BBC have not yet issued any comment.