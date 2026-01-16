Kate Middleton ditches palace life for where she 'truly relaxes'

The royal sources describe the “palace life as challenging”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton feels far more comfortable in Wellington boots than a diamond tiara, the royal insiders have claimed.

Speaking to the royal expert Rob Shuter, the sources also describe the “palace life as challenging”

The fresh claims came after reports Kate Middleton celebrated her 44th birthday with her mother Carole and sister Pippa Middleton away from palace ‘challenges’

The future queen celebrated her birthday far from the “pomp of the palace”, opting for an intimate lunch with her sister Pippa Matthews and their mother, Carole.

Rob Shuter said, “She was completely at ease — warm, charming, and radiant.

“With her family, she can laugh, relax, and just be herself. That’s harder to do with some royal relatives.”

The Princess of Wales chose the cozy Funghi Club, a French bistro in Hungerford, Berkshire, for the private gathering.

Insiders say, “Kate feels far more comfortable in Wellington boots than a diamond tiara. Family and simple surroundings are where she truly relaxes.”

The sources also describe “palace life as challenging”, telling Rob, “Some royal relatives can be difficult, with endless expectations and constant scrutiny.”

“Kate treasures these moments with Pippa and Carole, where she doesn’t have to navigate any of that.”

The royal expert went on saying with Prince William and her three children — George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7 — Kate “clearly prioritizes comfort, family, and simplicity over royal spectacle”.